IBA Orders Ban of Lusaka Hustle from DSTV

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has directed MultiChoice Zambia to with immediate effect suspend the Lusaka Hustle Reality Show on Zambezi Magic on the DSTV platform.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said the ban had been invoked as the program does not conform to the values and culture of Zambian society.

“This follows public outcries that the Lusaka Hustle Reality Show promotes a lifestyle contrary to our Zambian values and culture,” Mapoma said.

“Section 24 (1) of the IBA (Principal Act), 2002 provides, “All programmes by a commercial broadcasting service shall, subjects to the conditions of a licence and regulations of the Authority-reflect the culture, character, needs and aspirations of the people in the areas that they are licensed to serve.”

The Lusaka Hustle Reality show has hit the spotlight following a character that allegedly espouses gay tendencies.

Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has also voiced strong condemnation of the show also calling for its removal from the airwaves.