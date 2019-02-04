Kalulushi Firemen Arrested for Stealing Equipment

Police in Kalulushi District have arrested two Council employees in connection with the disappearance of a compactor machine valued at K 10,000 a property of the Kalulushi Municipal Council.

The two suspects have been identified as Godfrey Chibesa and Lloyd Chipelebwe both of Kalulushi and are employed as fire officers at Kalulushi Municipal Council.

The road equipment is alleged to have gone missing between 3rd February, 2018 and October, 2018.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has stated that police have since recovered the road equipment machine after being led by the two suspects on where they had sold it.

Katanga said it has also been established that the machine worth over K 10,000 was sold at K 700.

She further stated that police have launched a manhunt for Godfrey Kangwa who is alleged to have bought the stolen road equipment machine.

Katanga said the two suspects have since been charged with a case of theft by public servant and will appear in Court soon.