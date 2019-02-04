MMD Intra-Party War Continues in Court

The battle for the MMD was back in court with Nevers Mumba faction member Denson Chisunka testifying in the Lusaka High Court branding the convention that elected Felix Mutati president as illegal.

Chisunka who is Copperbelt chairperson for the Mumba faction said the MMD convention that was held in 2016 was illegal as the party’s elective convention was due in 2017.

He said that the 2012 convention gave the victors a mandate that was to run up to 2017.

Chisunka said the convenors of the 2016 meeting that elected Mutati were expelled from the party and had no right to convene a convention.

He said that Mutati was expelled on February 22, 2016 after which he contested the expulsion in the High Court and Justice Mwamba Chanda confirmed the expulsion.

Others who were expelled included Mwansa Mbulakulima, George Kangwa and Raphael Nakacinda.

Another witness Elizabeth Chitika former MMD National Secretary says according to her knowledge there was no convention in 2016 because the one which was convened by the Mutati faction was illegal as they had no authority to hold such a meeting.