Opposition Alliance Hits Back at Treachery Accusations

PRESS STATEMENT – OPPOSITION ALLIANCE RESPONSE TO ALLEGATIONS BY THE PF ALLIANCE:

03/02/2019

As Opposition Alliance, we have noted with regret the allegations made by the PF Alliance at their press briefing which was held this morning at Pamodzi Hotel and attended by ULP President Sakwiba Sikota, FDD President Edith Nawakwi, MMD Faction Leader Felix Mutati and Rainbow Party Secretary General Winter Kabimba.

We wish to take this opportunity to straighten out a few fundamental issues. First and foremost, it is a well documented fact that for us in the Opposition Alliance, we prefer the Church Mother bodies over ZCID, to conduct the national dialogue and reconciliation process, for the simple reason that the church is by far more reputable, more credible and more upstanding than ZCID. Our position on this matter is very clear, and we believe that this is where we are not able to agree with our brothers and sisters in the PF Alliance who prefer ZCID to conduct this national dialogue and reconciliation process, whether directly or indirectly through a powerful underhand called a Joint Secretariat.

As Opposition Alliance, we have further noted the attempt by the PF Alliance to try and ostracize UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, by seeking to portray a false picture that President HH had threatened to walk out of the Pamodzi meeting last Tuesday. At no time did President HH ever consider abandoning the meeting, because he was sincere in his efforts to try and help resolve the impasse on the MoU between ZCID and the Church Mother Bodies. That is why it was the PF, led by Secretary General Davis Mwila, and its alliance partners including ZCID, that walked out of the meeting.

We are well aware that the Patriotic Front has woken up some long-forgotten politicians, from their political slumber, with the aim of trying to increase the number of voices that are advocating for a ZCID led dialogue process. The main purpose of these hired political elements is to muddy the waters and bring about confusion regarding this dialogue process, on behalf of the PF, without the PF itself getting its hands dirty.

As Opposition Alliance, we wish to remind the public that it is the PF itself that proposed a Church-led dialogue process, after they chased away the Commonwealth. It is therefore very strange that the same PF can today start undermining and insulting the Church, and instead start to advocate for a ZCID led dialogue process. How many times should the PF be allowed to change their minds on who should lead the dialogue process?

Yours Truly

SEAN TEMBO

PeP PRESIDENT AND CHAIRPERSON OF THE MEDIA AND FINANCE SUB-COMMITTEES

OPPOSITION ALLIANCE