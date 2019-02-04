Solwezi Hailstorm Leaves Trail of Disaster

Two people escaped death in Solwezi District following a hailstorm that left roofs blown off in Mushitala area.

And Solwezi District Commissioner Rose Kamalonga who visited the affected houses described the situation as a serious disaster.

The two victims who are female who were rushed to Solwezi General Hospital for observation complained of body pains but did not suffer any serious injuries and were discharged.

About 12 houses had roofs blown off, while several others were left in ruins following a hailstorm in the area.

The District Commissioner appealed to Zesco to move in as most of its power lines had also been affected putting the lives of citizens in danger.

She indicated that her office through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit was going to assist the affected families.