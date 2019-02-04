Two Die in Solwezi Accident

Two people have died on the spot while 14 sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident along the Solwezi-Mwinilunga Road.

The incident happened on Sunday around 07:00 hours when a Toyota Spacio, Registration Number TAB 3774 lost control and hit into another car before overturning three times.

The deceased have been identified Lillian Kazhimoto, 32, of Kabanda in Kalumbila and Astridah Sabuni, 64, of Kabanda, Mwinilunga.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila who confirmed the development said the injured are admitted to Mwinilunga Hospital.

Bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the same Hospital Mortuary.

Namachila has since identified the driver of the Toyota Spacio as Eugene Mulima of Kisasa area in Kalumbila District and will be charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has further indicated that all the injured are in stable condition.