Zambia to Hold Economics Summit

The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) says it will this year hold its first ever National Economics Summit to discuss economic matters affecting the country and the world at large.

EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka who revealed this in Lusaka added that President Edgar Lungu is expected to grace the summit which will be held in June in the tourist capital, Livingstone.

Dr. Haabazoka said the economics summit will bring together economists, government officials, academicians, scholars from other countries, and university students to discuss economic issues affecting citizens in Zambia and world over.

He said the association has also invited former heads of state of other countries he did not name to attend the summit so that they can share the experiences they have had governing the countries.

The National Economic Summit will be a blueprint of the World Economic Forum which is held annually in Switzerland to discuss economic matters of the world.

Habazooka was speaking shortly after he presented a corporate membership certificate to Texila American University in Lusaka.

The membership certificate is in recognition of the partnership between the two parties.