29-Year Old Ndola Woman Murders Hubby with Plank

A 29-year old woman of Kabushi Township in Ndola has allegedly murdered his husband with a plank following a domestic dispute.

The suspect identified as Evelyn Mwanza allegedly repeated assaulted her 48-year old husband identified as Amon Mbuzi.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the incident saying the suspect has since been arrested.

“The deceased sustained a cut at the back of his head after he was hit with a metal and plank, an arrest has been effected on Evelyn Mwanza,” she stated.

The suspect has been arrested and is detained in police custody while the body of the deceased has been deposited in a hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.