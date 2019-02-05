ACC ARRESTS CHITOTELA

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela and charged him with two counts of concealing property believed to be proceeds of crime.

Chitotela was summoned by the ACC investigators who later proceeded to his house to conduct a search.

ACC assistant public relations manager Dorothy Mwanza has confirmed the arrest and said Chitotela has been released on bond.

ACC ARRESTS MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND HOUSING RONALD CHITOTELA

The Anti-Corruption Commission has today arrested the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Honourable Ronald Chitotela.

Honourable Ronald Chitotela aged 47 has been charged with two counts of Concealing Property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

Details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between the 1st day of July, 2016 and the 30th day of October 2018 in Lusaka District, Honorable Chitotela did conceal a property namely lot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni, Lusaka, disguised in the names of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Details in the second count are that on dates unknown but between the 1st day of July, 2016 and the 30th day of October 2018 in Lusaka District, Honorable Chitotela did conceal a property namely the remaining extent of Subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka, disguised in the name of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

He has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

DOROTHY MWANZA

Assistant Public relations Manager