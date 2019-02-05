Mahogany to fly into DRC

Mahogany Air has announced that plans are underway to begin flying into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Belemu said this during a briefing in Lusaka today that it will, during the course of this year, add two domestic and an international destination on its network, which includes the Kasama route expected to be launched on February 19, 2019.

The Solwezi route is yet to be finalized by authorities, according to Belemu, who further disclosed that the local airline would also expand its operations into Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He explained that the airline had acquired a suitable plane, the Beechcraft 1900D 19-seater aircraft capable of servicing the gravel Kasama Airport in Northern Province.

“Despite the airline still making losses since inception, management is determined to be profitable in the next three years in line with the government’s drive for Zambia to become an aviation hub in the Southern African Region,” said Dr Belemu.