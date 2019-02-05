Tempers flared when Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu visited Mindolo One Clinic after it was flooded following a heavy downpour and learnt that land meant for the expansion of the health centre has allegedly been sold to a private developer.

Mpundu, who joined area Councillor Samuel Nkhoma, was not pleased when he learnt that land meant for the expansion of the clinic has even been turned into a garage.

The visibly angry Mpundu immediately directed the local authority in the district to quickly look at ways of repossessing the piece of land and allow the expansion of the clinic.He has wondered how land reserved for the clinic’s expansion found itself in the hands of a private developer.

“No gentlemen, we can’t develop like this. Look, this clinic has not seen expansion because the land has been sold to a private developer we can’t allow things to go on like this no gentlemen this is not right,” Mpundu stated.

Meanwhile, Mindola One clinic is now back in full operations following flooding over the weekend which affected the maternity ward, forcing management at the health centre to move expectant mothers to Chimwemwe Clinic.