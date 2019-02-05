Police Stake K30, 000 for ‘Mayweather’ Capture

Police on the Copperbelt have placed a K 30,000 reward for anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of the runaway leader of a notorious gang commonly known as Tokota boys.

Mwamba Siame, commonly known as “Mayweather” has been on the run since May last year and all efforts by police to bring him to book are yet to bear fruits.

However, there have been recent reports of the notorious gang re-grouping while a fraction of their members are still at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility and are still appearing in Court.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga said Siame has eluded police from May 2018 with efforts to corner him stepped up.

Katanga stated that the suspect has been on the wanted list for various crimes among them poisoning, causing grievous harm and abduction.

The suspect led a group of other members to beat up a juvenile of Mulenga Compound who was also made to eat his own faecal matter in a video that went viral on social media.