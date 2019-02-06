2 drown in Kasama’s Luombe River

Two people have died after drowning in Luombe River in Kasama as they attempted to cross to Ngoli Village on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Webster Chitalu, 32, and Edisha Katongo of unknown age.

Their decomposed bodies were retrieved on Sunday by Ngoli villagers.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man has died after being involved in a road accident along the Kasama-Mungwi road.

Police deputy spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Isaac Mulenga died after the motor vehicle he was driving, a Toyota Spacio registration number ALX 9138, was hit by another vehicle, a Toyota Corolla registration number AAZ 1237.