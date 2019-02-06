Another Ndola woman nabbed over hubby’s death

A 42-year-old man of Ndola’s Tug Argan Township has allegedly been murdered by his wife following a marital dispute.

The incident happened on Sunday when the deceased, identified as Robert Phiri, found his wife with another man at their home where a local beer commonly known as Kachasu is brewed by the couple.

A quarrel later ensued between the couple and led into a fight after the woman’s suspected lover had left.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the development said the deceased complained of body pains after the fight and was rushed to Tug Argan Clinic where he died.

Katanga said police have since arrested the woman identified as Catherine Phiri, 41, over her husband’s death.

She said medical tests conducted showed that the deceased had sustained a swollen and bruised stomach.

The suspect is currently in police custody, Katanga said.