Govt Abolishes Meal Allowances for Public Universities

Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo says meal allowances for all public universities have been abolished.

Luo said the move was taken to scale up resources for the loan scheme for public universities.

At a media briefing at her office Professor Luo said this will however not affect students that are already receiving meal allowances at both UNZA and CBU

She said K575 Million has been allocated to go towards student allowances public Universities in 2019

UNZA and CBU will receive 1,900 scholarships each while only 1,000 of them will be distributed amongst five universities which include Kapasa Makasa , Mulungishi, Kwame Nkuruma, Chalimbana and Palabana Universities