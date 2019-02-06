Govt probes Scott’s book

Government has instituted investigations into former Vice-President Dr Guy Scott’s newly released book that reveals the cause of death of former president Michael Sata.

Information minister Dora Siliya said government was concerned about some of the issues Dr Scott raised in his book that may not have been for public consumption.

Dr Scott, in his latest book titled “An Adventure in Zambian Politics: A Story in Black and White”, has revealed that President Sata died of Carcinoma cancer.

However, Siliya said during a media briefing that Dr Scott should have consulted the family and also government before publishing certain information.

Siliya told journalists that “cabinet is studying the matter and the nation will be advised in due course”.

Dr Scott’s book that is available on Amazon but yet to hit shelves in Zambian bookstores has birthed a social media storm with some of its insider perspectives on the late President Sata.

He served as President Sata’s deputy and also acted as Head of State in the transitory period.