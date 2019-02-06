MMD Die Hard Youths Fail to Stop Mumba’s Radio Programme

MMD Die Hard youths were today blocked from stopping MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba’s programme on United Voice Radio Station for “masquerading” as the party’s president.

The Youth group led by coordinator Gerald Chiluba and Prince Ndoyi arrived at radio station shortly after Dr Mumba went live and demanded that he stops “masquerading as a president of the former ruling party”.

However, the Die Hard youths failed to execute their mission owing to tight security with police backup.

Chiluba, the former COBUSU president, said he will not allow Dr Mumba to continue misleading the membership with “his lies in the media”.

He complained that Dr Mumba’s behaviour has been injurious towards the efforts of the MMD leadership to rebuild the former ruling party.

“MMD enjoys a cordial relationship with the media, in particular United Voice Radio and the church and we would like to encourage both entities to help us stop promoting illegalities. We went in the most sober manner to confront the management of the radio station so that we avail them with facts pertaining to our party leadership. We urge the radio station to practice investigative journalism by going to the Registrar of Societies to check the list of office bearers,” he said.

Chiluba has since had advised Dr Mumba to go back to his calling (the Church).

The two faction groups were on Monday this week before the Lusaka High Court in the matter in which Mumba’s faction is challenging the convention that elected Felix Mutati as MMD president.

Mumba’s group, through its national secretary Winnie Zaloumis, wants the court to declare that the convention was null and void and restore the original members of of the National Executive.

Justice Sharon Newa will make a ruling on who the real party president is between Mumba and Mutati.