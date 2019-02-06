PF Warns Officials involved in Mealie Meal Smuggling

Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda has directed the Ndola District Executive Committee to deal with party officials involved in smuggling of mealie meal to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chanda has warned that failure to act by the district leadership will attract serious sanctions from the provincial leadership.

He said the party will not condone indiscipline among its members, as doing so has potential to tarnish the party’s image and that of President Edgar Lungu.

“We all need to be disciplined. We need to be an example as a party in Government. People are complaining about the conduct of some of our party members. We won’t allow indiscipline because it will just dent the image of our party. If you are a leader, lead by example, if you are a follower, follow what leaders are saying,” Chanda said.

He directed that action be taken against the Ndola PF District Youth Vice Chairman and eight other party members arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes from mealie meal smugglers.

Chanda reiterated that failure by the District leadership to act will attract serious consequences which may include suspension of the district and constituency executive committees.