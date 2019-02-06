RTSA convicts 860 traffic offenders in January

Expired road tax topped the list of convictions for traffic offences last month, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has said.

Data released by the Agency’s public relations manager Mukela Mangolwa has showed that a total of 860 traffic offenders were convicted in January.

Of that figure, expired Road Tax was top on the list with 224 convictions while expired Test Certificate had 169.

About 106 convictions were for expired or uninsured motor vehicles, 61 for dangerous driving and 28 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Others that resulted in convictions were unauthorized use of goods vehicle, driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition, use of handheld mobile phone while driving, use of unregistered motor vehicle, plying for hire and reward and obstruction of the highway by motor vehicle.

Mangolwa said in certain instances, some motorists were found with multiple offences.

“Statistics have shown that dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol continue to be major contributors of road traffic accidents in the country, ” he said.

Meanwhile, the agency last year convicted 5,286 traffic offenders who violated traffic regulations and laws.

Mangolwa said ofences of expired road tax recorded the highest convictions with over 1,189 while 980 were convicted for dangerous driving, 790 for expired Test Certificate, 433 for expired/uninsured motor vehicle, 124 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 439 for unlicensed driving.

Mangolwa advised members of the public to be proactive and make use of the RTSA Call Centre by reporting bad, careless and dangerous drivers on the toll free line – 983 – and the WhatsApp line 0965 429499.