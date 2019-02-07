2 Lusaka clergymen deny possessing counterfeit notes

Two Lusaka clergymen, along with ten others, have pleaded not guilty to being in possession of over K100, 000 counterfeit notes.

Bishop Martin Matafwali, 68, of Kanyama and Pastor William Chocha, 48, of Kalingalinga and their co-accused appeared before magistrate Nthandose Chabala where they have denied eight counts of being in possession of counterfeit notes without lawful authority.

The other accused are Elijah Sinyangwe, 38, a businessman of Jack Compound, 37-year-old business woman Petronellah Moyo, Victor Kalichi, 39, a taxi driver of Kanyama Compound.

Others include Isaac Mumba, 22, Loti Phiri, 29 of Chawama Compound, Sanny Milambo, 52 of Thornpark, Melvin Moyo, 52, Libala South, Samuel Chama, 60, of Chinika area, Elijah Mbewe, 19 and Chakolela Nkhoma, 29, both of Jack Compound.

The accused are all facing a charge of purchasing forged notes contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In count one, it is alleged that Mbewe, on dates unknown but November 14 and 27, 2018, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, had in his possession five pieces of K100 counterfeit notes without lawful authority.

In count two, it is alleged that Nkhoma on the same dates, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown had in his possession 10 pieces of K100 counterfeit notes without lawful authority.

In count three, it is alleged that Sinyangwe on the same dates, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown had in his possession a K100 counterfeit note without lawful authority.

In count four, it is alleged that Moyo, on the same dates in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, had in her possession 72 pieces of K100 counterfeit notes without lawful authority.

In count five, it is alleged that Loti Phiri on the same dates, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did possess a K100 counterfeit note without lawful authority.

In count six, it is alleged that Chocha on the same dates, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, had in his possession 266 pieces of K100 counterfeit notes without lawful authority.

In count seven, it is alleged that Matafwali, on the same dates in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, also had five pieces of K100 counterfeit notes without lawful authority.

In count eight, it is alleged that Mbewe, Moyo, Mumba, Phiri, Chocha, Kalichi, Milambo, Melvin, Chama and Matafwali on the same dates, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, purchased 1,000 pieces of K100 counterfeit notes without lawful authority.

Trial in the matter commences on March 15.