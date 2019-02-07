Lungu to Attend AU Summit in Addis

President Edgar Lungu will join other heads of state at the 32nd African Union (AU) ordinary summit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji said President Lungu will arrive in Addis Ababa on February 9 (Saturday).

Malanji said President Lungu will hold various bilateral meetings with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the AU Chairperson of the Commission Moussa Faki and other regional Heads of State.

He said this year’s Summit was extremely important as it was expected to adopt key transformative legal and structural reforms of the African Union.

President Lungu is expected to return to Lusaka on Sunday, february 10.

Malanji who is already in Addis Ababa attending the AU 34th Extraordinary Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union which has officially opened with a call on Member States to ratify the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement CFTA.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mousa Faki Mahamat, who officially opened the session, said Africa cannot boast of integration in the absence of the CFTA.