Too Many Lies Being Told about Our Economy, Complains RB

Former president Rupiah Banda has said it is unfortunate that a lot lies are being told about the state of Zambia’s economy.

Speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa, en route to Nigeria where he would be leading a team of observers to monitor that country’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections due on February 16, Banda said some people had preoccupied themselves with painting a gloomy picture about the country.

Among the lies being told, according to Banda, are that Zambia was losing state-owned enterprises and other national assets to her debtors.

“He has said Zambia’s economy was positive and undergoing a normal economic process. Mr Banda said the lies about Zambia’s economic situation should be brought to an end as they are capable of destroying the country’s image abroad,” first secretary for Press at Zambia’s mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali, has stated.

And Banda has expressed confidence that President Edgar Lungu has a group of professionals who would help him develop the country.

He said the country was capable of paying back its debt as it was within its limits, adding that Zambia had so far “not defaulted on any of its loans”.

Banda added that there was need to find solutions to challenges facing the country’s key economic sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

On Tourism, Banda said advised a probe on the low number of tourist visits to the country.

“Zambia should understand reasons why there are few tourists that visit the country despite being endowed with immense tourist, heritage and wildlife sites…The low number of tourist visitations that the country has continued to record must be interrogated in order to make the tourism sector more vibrant,” he said, according to Nyawali.

Meanwhile, Banda has called on African countries to support the people of Democratic of Congo (DRC) to maintain peace in that country.

He said recent elections in the DRC had demonstrated the growth of democracy in Africa.

Banda said the DRC had achieved remarkable progress in consolidating democratic transition of power despite some logistical and geographical challenges and the country now had an opportunity to tackle some of the problems faced in the past.

The former Head of State has further called on newly elected DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, his close competitor Martin Fayulu and former president Joseph Kabila to devise a system that would help the country find solutions to its common problems.