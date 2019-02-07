Police Inspector Sued for Wrongfully Detaining 2 Chirundu Residents

Two residents of Chirundu’s Chibamba village have sued Chirundu Police Inspector a Mr Kasumu for wrongful detention after they were suspected of being behind the murder of a man of the same area.

The duo is claiming compensation and damages for the inconvenience caused due to the police’s conduct.

Peter Manyuchi and Foster Manyuchi, in their statement of claim, have stated that in September 2015, they were apprehended from the funeral house of Christopher Simulonde and were detained at Chirundu Police Station for investigations into the latter’s death.

The duo claims to have been detained for 114 days without being charged of any offence from September 8 to December 30, 2015.

They have indicated that they, on several occasions, asked Kasumu to give them reasons for their detention but he, in response, allegedly told them that they would die in police cells if they did not disclose their involvement in Simulonde’s death.

According to the duo, they were later released without being charged.

As a result of their detention, the duo is claiming to have suffered damages, loss, pain, humiliation and mental stress and are demanding compensation for unlawful detention, costs incidental to the suit and any other reliefs which the court may deem fit.