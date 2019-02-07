Trial Continues in Court Officials’ Drug Case

Trial in the matter in which a Lusaka Magistrate and senior court officials are accused of stealing cocaine has continued in the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

Kunda Tantameni, a magistrate, Felix Mkandawire, a court interpreter, Francis Mphanza, a senior public prosecutor and Didie Kangwa, senior clerk, are charged with abuse of authority, removal of property under lawful seizure and stealing by persons in public service.

On stand was a witness from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Rosalin Hameja, who narrated how she found ephedrine concealed in tins labeled “Rice Flour” in a passenger’s bags at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

In her testimony, Hameja has told the court that on November 2, 2017, she was on duty at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport where her supervisor instructed her to go to the arrivals hall.

“While there, I conducted a body search on a female passenger I later came to know as Beatrice Saili and I did not find anything on her,” she said.

Hameja said she then asked Saili if she had extra luggage, to which she said she had two more.

“I opened two bags where I found tins labeled ‘Rice flour’ and when I asked what was in the tins, she said ephedrine,” she said.

Hameja said it was later discovered that Saili had 68 tins, all labeled “Rice flour” but containing ephedrine weighing 34 kilogrammes as confirmed by a public analyst at UTH.

It is this ephedrine that Tantameni and others are accused of concealing to obstruct the course of justice.

It is alleged on November 8, 2017, Tantameni and Mphanza used their positions in their respective offices to obtain property, profit or benefit for themselves or another.

In the second count, it is alleged that Mkandawire, Mphanza and Kangwa on November 8, 2017, with intent to hinder or defeat the process, concealed 34 kilograms of ephedrine valued at K1, 870, 000.

In the third count, it is alleged that Mkandawire, Mphanza, Tantameni and Kangwa between November 8 and December 30, 2017, stole 34 kilogrammes of ephedrine which came into their possession by virtue of their employment.

Trial continues on February 11.