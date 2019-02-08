3 Mopani miners die in fatal underground fire

Three miners have died at Mopani Copper Mines in Kitwe following an accident caused by fire underground at Mindola North Shaft.

Mopani Copper Mines Public Relations manager Nerbert Mulenga, who confirmed the development, said the incident happened yesterday around 13:45 hours.

Mulenga said the fatal accident was caused by a loader which is alleged to have caught fire.

He stated that Mopani Copper Mines Plc is working closely with the Mine Safety Department and other relevant authorities to inform the next of kin of the deceased employees and to investigate the tragic accident.

“It is with deep regret that Mopani Copper Mines Plc confirms an incident of a fatal underground fire at Mindola North Shaft in Kitwe on Thursday, 7

February, 2019 at 13.45 hours. Tragically, the lives of three employees were lost after a loader caught fire,” he stated.

Mulenga has further disclosed that Mopani Copper Mines has since suspended operations at Mindola North Shaft until further notice.