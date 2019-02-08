Abebe is Zambia Airways CEO

The Zambia Airways Board has appointed Bruk Endeshaw Abebe as the airline’s chief executive officer.

The decision was made yesterday during the Airline’s inaugural board meeting where other decisions of the national airline were made.

In a statement issued today, Abebe has 24 years experience in the aviation industry and is currently Ethiopian Airlines’ Director of Sales and Services for Southern Africa.

Abede’s appointment was made in accordance with the Shareholders Agreement between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Ethiopia Airlines (ET) which provided that the first CEO would be nominated by the latter and that IDC would nominate the subsequent one.

The Board also directed Abebe to target commencement of the Airline’s operations by the third quarter of 2019.

The Board further reiterated the Shareholders’ quest to ensure that the Airline operates as a commercial enterprise so as to achieve viability. The rest of the details regarding the processes leading to commencement of operations will from time to time be disclosed by the Management of the Airline,” stated the Airline’s acting Board chairperson Bonaventure Mutale.