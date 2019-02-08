Chitotela’s Fate to be Decided by Law-Pres. Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he will not fire Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela based on allegations of corruption.

Speaking before departure for Addis Ababa for the African Union summit, President Lungu said Chitotela should be presumed innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.

“The suspect in the eyes of the law enforcement agencies can be arrested and they have chosen to arrest Honourable Chitotela. So what has that got to do with me?” he said.

“We are fighting corruption and if he is corrupt, he is corrupt. So they have to prove in the courts of law. I hope they give him a chance to prove himself.”

President Lungu said he would not flow with the social media storm that were calling for Chitotela blood.

He said that he would avoid mistakes of the past were people were fired the courts of law concluded their cases.

On Tuesday the Anti Corruption Commission arrested Chitotela and charged him with two counts of concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.