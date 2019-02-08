Ex-ACC boss elected to AU Advisory Board on Corruption

Former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Agness Kayobo Ngandu has been unanimously elected to the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC).

Ngandu received the highest of votes from the African Union Executive Council with 46 out of 53 member states, according to a statement issued by first secretary for press at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa Inutu Mwanza.

The African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) promotes and encourages the adoption and application of anti-corruption measures on the continent.

It also collects and documents information on the nature and scope of corruption and related offenses in Africa.

“The AUABC develops methodologies for analyzing the nature and extent of corruption in Africa, and disseminates information and sensitizes the public on the negative effects of corruption and related offenses,” stated Mwanza.

“It also advises governments on how to deal with the scourge of corruption and related offenses in their domestic jurisdictions.”