Man arrested for Killing Brother over Mangoes

A 42-year-man of Kasama has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 34-year-old young brother following a dispute over mangoes.

The suspect, identified as Oliver Mulenga, allegedly hacked his younger brother using an axe after he (the deceased) plucked some mangoes from the suspect’s tree.

Police deputy spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident happened on Wednesday around 16:30 hours at Tibi Village in under Chief Mwamba’s area.

In a similar incident, Police in Lavushimanda have arrested a 25-year-old man identified as Andrew Musukwa of Muchinga Province for allegedly murdering a 72-year-old man identified as Chitalu Musonda.

The suspect is alleged to have hit the victim with an axe handle on the head, leaving him with a deep cut.

Meanwhile, police in Mansa have launched a manhunt for persons behind the murder of a 17-year-old girl identified as Abigail Nyambe.

Hamoonga said the deceased’s body was found on the roadside near Muchinka Day Secondary School.

We are appealing to residents of Kalikeka Village who may have information leading to the arrest of the person/persons behind this murder to report to the nearest police post/police station,” he added.