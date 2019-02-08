Mushimba Steps up Drive to Empower Small Scale Farmers in Kankoyo

Kankoyo Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba has continued with his quest to empower communities in his Constituency through the creation and support to cooperatives.

Upon winning the parliamentary seat in 2016, Mushimba, who is also transport and communications minister, spearheaded the formation of cooperatives for smallholder farmers.

So far, 65 cooperatives have received K2,000 each for activities aimed at enhancing agriculture in the area.

Mushimba said while the area remains largely a mining town, with high dependency on mining activities, most people have lost jobs and are now venturing into agriculture.

“Being an MP for an urban constituency in a mining town, everyone depended on mining for a living. With mining owners laying off workers, hunger entered many houses. We have supported each of the 65 farming cooperatives we formed with K2,000 as we steer people into farming,” he stated.

According to Mushimba, the smallholder farmers are not only being empowered with resources but knowledge on what to farm.

“Capacity building in terms of what to farm, how…before the money is released for inputs,” Mushimba added.