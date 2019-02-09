ECZ Warns Candidates of Disqualification if Violence Continues

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned that it may disqualify candidates that may flout the Electoral Code of Conduct in the Sesheke by-election.

ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse said in a statement that the Sesheke by-election will go on as scheduled.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties and their candidates that it will not hesitate to disqualify any offenders who may contravene the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, if the situation degenerates any further,” Chimanse said.

“Furthermore, the Commission wishes to appeal to the media, particularly social media, on the need to report accurately in order to avoid alarming the general public.”

Chimanse urged the police to be professional.