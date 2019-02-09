IG Talks Tough on Sesheke Violence

Inspector of Police Kakoma Kanganja says no life was lost Friday’s clash between the police and UPND cadres in Sesheke.

Kanganja has warned that police will would not deal kindly with political supporters that were championing violence in any part of the country during by-elections.

“The Zambia Police Service wishes to state that no live ammunition was fired by our officers that were dispersing the unruly crowd in Sesheke yesterday (Friday),” he said.

“We also wish to further clarify that no life was lost yesterday as a result of this fracas. As Zambia Police we have since reinforced our officers on the ground to deal with any further disturbances in the area.”

Kanganja said had reinforced their troops in Sesheke to ensure that the violence routinely taking place in the area is stopped.

“I therefore call upon all police officers to ensure that they use proportionate force in ensuring that violence is brought to a stop. The police will institute an inquiry to bring to book all those that could have perpetuated this violence,” he said.

Tension in Sesheke has been heightened as the by-election draws near.