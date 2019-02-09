Katongo Quits FAZ Job

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) spokesperson Desmond Katongo has resigned his position.

Katongo confirmed his resignation that comes in the wake of a fall out with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

“I wish to inform you that I officially resigned from my position as FAZ Communications Manager on Tuesday,” Katongo said.

“I wish to thank the FAZ President Mr Andrew Kamanga and his executive for giving me an opportunity to serve in this position.”

Katongo’s resignation adds more pressure to the under-fire Kamanga regime that has seen four high profile resignations.

Those who have resigned include Ponga Liwewe (General Secretary), Moses Sichone (Technical Director), Kenneth Chichenga (Referees Manager) and Erick Mwanza (Club Licensing).

Katongo allegedly got frustrated with Kamanga’s management style that favours communication through his de facto mouth-piece Musonda Chibulu.

His resignation means FAZ has a vacuum in the Technical Directorate, Licensing Department and now communications.