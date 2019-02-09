RB Leads EISA Observer Mission to Nigeria

Rupiah Banda will lead an election observer mission in Nigeria under the Electoral Institute of Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).

The former Zambian Head of State will lead a team of 24 observers from February 12-20.

Banda will lead a team of 24 observers drawn from Civil Society Organisations and Election Management bodies from across Africa,” said EISA Executive Director Denis Kadima.

Kadima said Banda was a towering personality in African politics who had overseen a peaceful transition of power in Zambia after losing the 2011 general elections.

EISA is a Pan-African Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) specialized in democracy, elections and governance and promotion of credible elections on the African continent.

Banda has since left South Africa for the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will chair the Eminent Panel meeting of Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) alongside the 32nd African Union Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government before proceeding to Abuja, Nigeria.