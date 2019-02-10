Magistrate, Court Messenger Go in for Corruption

The Katete Magistrates Court has jailed a magistrate and a messenger of Kawaza Old Local Court in Katete for corruption.

Emmanuel Mvula, 47, a Local Court Magistrate of House Number D45 Magazine Compound in Chipata, and Mabvuto Phiri, 38, a Court Messenger of Zakaria Compound in Katete, have each been sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between April 1, 2017 and April 24, 2017, in Katete District, Mvula and Phiri, being public officers in the Judiciary corruptly solicited and received K1,200.00 cash gratification from Cephas Phiri.

The money is said to have been an inducement or reward for themselves to facilitate a favourable ruling in the case of child maintenance and use of insulting language which Cephas was facing under the same court, a matter or transaction that concerned the Local Court, a public body.

The duo was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in April 2017 and charged with a count of corrupt practices by, or with, public officers contrary to section 19(1) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC Corporate affairs officer Jonathan Siame.