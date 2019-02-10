Mutati Unveils 5 Point 2019 Plan For MMD

MMD president Felix Mutati has called on government to quickly resolve the standoff with the mines over the proposed new taxes.

And Mutati has outlined a five-point 2019 strategic plan for the former ruling party.

Speaking when he officially opened the Copperbelt Province card renewal, Mutati, the recently dismissed works and supply minister, said government and mining companies should quickly sit down and resolve the challenges in the sector as they are partners and not competitors.

He said the challenges in the mining sector should be resolved before jobs are lost.

And the MMD leader has told the membership on the Copperbelt that the leadership had come up with a five-point strategic plan for 2019.

He said the party has had challenges that needed to be resolved and that the five-point plan would help set the tone for the party going forward.

The five point plan includes continuation of card renewal in provinces, commencement of intraparty elections, resource mobilisation, the holding of a policy conference and the commencement of preparations for the convention.

He said the policy conference would inform the party on the way forward regarding its relationship with PF and what its stance will be in the 2021 elections.

Mutati explained that his party does not make decisions without consulting the membership, hence the holding of a policy conference.

On the convention, he said the leadership of the party in the MMD is not won at the courts.

He said all positions would be open for anyone, including the presidency, and that instead of going to court, “people should come and compete for positions”.

Earlier, National Secretary of the party Rapheal Nakacinda called for discipline and unity “as without the two things, all our hard work will amount to nothing”.

Nakacinda told the membership to stop pitting the leadership against each other because that would only destroy the party.