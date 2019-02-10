Pres. Lungu Confers with UN General Secretary

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has met the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 32nd African Union Ordinary Session for Heads of State & Government in Ethiopia.

According to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza the two discussed issues ranging from climate change, child marriages, issues of refugees and internally displaced persons, and broad peace and security of the region.

President Edgar Lungu, who is the current chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation also discussed matters related to the SADC region.

President Lungu was accompanied to the meeting by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Lazarus Kapambwe, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba and Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary, Kayula Siame.