ZRA Busts alcohol Smuggling Attempt at Katima border

Zambia Revenue Authority corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda has revealed a smuggling attempt of alcohol at Katima Mulilo Border Post in Sesheke.

He said 120 bottles of assorted whisky worth K26, 000 in value and taxes were hidden in different parts of 2 motor vehicles.

Below is the full statement:

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has uncovered another alcohol smuggling attempt at Katimamulilo border post.

This time 120 bottles of assorted whisky worth K26,000 in value and taxes were hidden in different parts of the motor vehicles.

The alert Customs Officers conducted the search at the entry gate into Zambia from Namibia and discovered the alcohol stashed cleverly in the improvised holes under the seats and others in the front bonnets.

Involved were two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla, registration number ABM 1975 and a Toyota Fielder, registration number AJD 651 which were immediately impounded and issued with seizure notices for attempted smuggling in accordance with the Section 149 of Customs and Excise Act, Cap 322 of the Laws of Zambia.

The two vehicles were parked in the ZRA customs yard on. However, the following morning, officers discovered that the two vehicles were missing from the yard, prompting a joint investigation and manhunt with other security wings being launched.

One of the vehicles, the Toyota Fielder has since been recovered in Kasima village in Sesheke District, about 10 kilometres from the border.

The hunt for the Toyota Corolla is very active and the Authority is optimistic that the culprits will soon be met by the long arm of the law.

As the Authority, we have always said that smuggling does not pay and in cases like this one, both the goods and the vessels used for attempted smuggling will be seized by the Authority and forfeited to the State.

With our Anti-smuggling unit now more equipped and motivated with the new combat uniform, we are more equal to the task and so all persons and organisations involved in smuggling of goods into, or out of Zambia, must know that their days are numbered.

Issued by: Topsy Sikalinda –

Corporate Communications Manager,

Zambia Revenue Authority