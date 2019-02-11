UNZASU Distances Itself from Statement Supporting Meal Allowance Scrapping

University of Zambia Students Union president Warren Hamusunga and some executive members have distanced themselves from the statement issued yesterday on the Zambian National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) TV that the Union is in support of government’s decision to abolish a living allowance for new students.

Hamusunga said the views expressed did not reflect those of the union and maintained that UNZASU would continue to advocate for the meal allowances for the first year students.

He said screening for the meal allowances will not commence on Monday until further notice.

Hamusunga further warned other executive members not to issue statements that did not reflect the majority decision of UNZASU, saying disciplinary action would be taken against those found wanting.

On Saturday, Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) vice-president Steven Kanyakula exposed an alleged plot where some former students are being used to parade students before cameras to support the scrapping of the meal allowances in exchange for money.

Kanyakula said the Minister has no such power to abolish the living allowance as such a move can only be done by Parliament through an amendment of the law.

“We can confirm that hungry student leaders from some institutions will continue to be ferried and given some monies ranging from K200 to K1,200 to issue statements in an attempt to legitimatise the poorly made decision that will negatively affect students from poor families now and generations to come,” said Kanyakula.