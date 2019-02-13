39 Cops Prosecuted for Corruption Since 2015

Acting Home Affairs Minister Given Lubinda has disclosed that 39 police officers have been prosecuted for corruption between January 2015 and August 2018.

Lubinda, who is also justice minister, further said government is aware of the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index which ranks the Zambia Police Service as one of the most corruption state institutions in Zambia.

During the questions for oral answer session in Parliament on Tuesday, Lubinda said 11 officers were prosecuted in 2015; eight in 2016 and 11 between 2017 and August 2018.

“From the total, 30 officers were convicted, five acquitted and four officers are still appearing before the courts of law,” he said.

When asked whether the high corruption levels in the police service were a result of poor salaries compared to other security wings, Lubinda said low remuneration had nothing to do with corruption as “there are officers who get higher salaries but are still corrupt”.

And Lubinda said the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Zambia Police command read the Transparency International Corruption Perception report with a lot of dismay .

He said to this effect, the government had put in place a number of measures to curb corruption in the Police service .

Some of the measures include the establishment of integrity committees responsible for promoting ethical conduct and professionalism in the Service, Lubinda said.

“The integrity committees undertake professionalism programs against corruption both within the service and in the communities,” he said.“Police Stations have weekly discussion programs on ethics and ethical conduct in order to curb corruption and promote professionalism in the service. Introduction of the direct debit payment system where offenders are required to pay their fines and fees through the banks in order to prevent officers from handling cash payments from offenders as this will promote transparency and reduce the perceived corruption and build public confidence in the police service; Introduction of regular rotation of officers between divisions such as general duties and traffic to avoid officers from over staying in one place and one position and consequently becoming too familiar with the system with the same duties and with some members of the public; Abolishing the mounting of unauthorized traffic patrols, check points and roadblocks on road portions that have been covered by speed surveillance cameras; Supervising officers who fail to charge their fellow officers under their charge within 48 hours of one committing an offence shall themselves be charged for negligence of duties and may be dismissed from the service among other measures.”