Former Miss Zambia Denies Possessing Stolen Property

FORMER Miss Zambia Cynthia Chikwanda has pleaded not guilty to possession of stolen property.

Chikwanda is jointly charged with Benjamin Chitunhu, a Zimbabwean.

It is alleged that on December 17, last year, Chitunhu stole a Toyota Allion Registration Number 8125 worth K62,000 belonging to Mr Patel Bhavin Kumar.

In the second count, it is alleged that on January 23, this year, Chitunhu willfully and unlawfully damaged a rear screen and motor vehicle ignition worth K2,300 belonging to Honest Sichone.

In the third count, it is alleged that on January 1, this year, Chitunhu had a car bearing registration number ALB 4845 which was reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that on January 1, this year, Chikwanda and Chitunhu had two triangles tagged with registration number ALT 8125, which are suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Chikwanda and Chintunhu yesterday appeared before magistrate David Simusamba for plea and denied the charges.

The court adjourned the matter to March 20 this year for trial.

The duo remains in police custody.