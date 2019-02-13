LCC says Chingwere, Chunga Cemeteries Need ‘Immediate Attention’

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says the Chingwere and Chunga cemeteries need immediate attention following the discovery of bodies exhumed by heavy rains.

LCC Director of Human Resource and Administration Hudson Kachenjela has said cooperating partners and stakeholders should involve the local authority in carrying out feasibility studies to help improve road infrastructure to sort out the current problem.

“The council is currently on the ground conducting assessments to ensure that this disaster is avoided in future,” Kachenjela said, emphasising that the matter requires immediate attention and should be taken as a disaster.

He said the improvement of road infrastructure in the area will be costly but “it is a necessary procedure”.