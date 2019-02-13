LCC says Chingwere, Chunga Cemeteries Need ‘Immediate Attention’

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says the Chingwere and Chunga cemeteries need immediate attention following the discovery of bodies exhumed by heavy rains.
LCC Director of Human Resource and Administration Hudson Kachenjela has said cooperating partners and stakeholders should involve the local authority in carrying out feasibility studies to help improve road infrastructure to sort out the current problem.
“The council is currently on the ground conducting assessments to ensure that this disaster is avoided in future,” Kachenjela said, emphasising that the matter requires immediate attention and should be taken as a disaster.
He said the improvement of road infrastructure in the area will be costly but “it is a necessary procedure”.
5 Comments
Benard muyeta
Please as quickly as posible its part of health.
Gangsta grabs
Men what the fuck does a road have to do with bodies,there is already a good road from shadrecks all the way through the manda,dump site joining great north road.
Public health advocate
LCC Town and Country planning is to blame because of the rampant allocation of plots around the graveyard and entire city which has disturbed the hydrology of the area hence seeing the results, graves being submerged in water. Why weren’t these things happening in the past before the residential and industrial development came to Chunga or Chingwere? Food for thought, our Town Planners and Engineers please do your job and save the health of the public from such a menace.
sj
Also some parts of Lusaka still flood after a heavy down pour. This too needs urgent action/attention. We’re aware that the dry season is at hand but this problem needs solving when the flooded areas are visible.
aba mano
Once money is pushed into this issue you will see how many people will get involved.Where there is gwagu things move fast.