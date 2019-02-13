UPND Councilor Jailed 18 Months for Theft

UPND Kanyama Ward 10 councillor Brighton Bvilumba who was charged with a count of theft involving over K56, 000 has been jailed 18 months with hard labour.
Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma found Bvilumba guilty of the offence of theft and jailed him accordingly.
In his mitigation, Bvilumba pleaded for maximum leniency, saying he was a first offender who was entitled to mercy.
He further told the court that he is a family man married with children and looking after his old mother and orphans.
Bvilumba further told the country that he deserves some leniency because he was constructing a mothers’ shelter at one of the clinics in his Ward.
He also said he was supporting some women’s groups.
But his mitigation did not save him from a custodial sentence.
Magistrate Kaoma, however, noted his mitigation that he was a first offender who was entitled to the court’s mercy.
The court also noted that the said stolen money was paid back to its intended beneficiaries but said people like him who aspire higher positions in society must be accountable and act responsibly at all times .
Magistrate Kaoma then jailed Bvilumba 18 months “so that it acts as a deterrent to the would be offenders”.
In this case, Bvilumba was accused of stealing the said money that was supposed to be paid to 13 people engaged by the Lusaka city council to distribute bills for ground rates arrears on behalf of the local authority.
12 Comments
Osei
When you’re guilty you’re guilty no one is above the law
Citali
Unless If He Was PF court would have been lenient on him. Ba Chagwa na bantu babo.
Pearson Gustavo
No one is above the law, also come here in mpulungu n see what z happening to our counsellors plz
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Courts for pf ok u will see come 2021 God know all wat u are doing
Mr speaker
the same shuold also hapen to ronard chitotela and emaryin kabanshi not only oppositions coz they are lot thieves in pf JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL
jolly bee
If he was PF councillor u wouldn’t have done that
pensel kings
Iye beans is calling you
CKK6-75MF
Kalomo council should be investigated and tried in court of law for corruption. Earth movement equipment which has not delivered but they are played for more than 6 years now. (2) they payed K 420,000 a named supplier from Lusaka for the council chairman’s motor Vachel. After 6 months, the council revealed that money has has been retaned to the council. The question people are asking is why fund instead of motor Vachel said the source from kalomo.
ggetout
I know that guy very well.come to kanyama ask around everybody knows he is now pf everybody knows it he admitted it at a political rarely at Twashuka parimaly school in front of ECL and the LUSAKA MAYOR.AND KANYAMA MP it’s a well known fact..
Mary Mubanga
He deserves some lenient according to his explanation but he didn’t made the decision to steal
Mm
Yes on one is above the law you please my dear bee let us not talking about the the party please you can come to mukonchi on developing but the government used to sent some money but anything happens us youths will dont have any activity in our community please let me know were the money used to go and the person who used to get the money help us on developing in mukonchi work something ba mp
paul
the same shuold also hapen to ronard
chitotela and emaryin kabanshi not only
oppositions coz they are lot thieves in pf
JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL