UPND Councilor Jailed 18 Months for Theft

UPND Kanyama Ward 10 councillor Brighton Bvilumba who was charged with a count of theft involving over K56, 000 has been jailed 18 months with hard labour.

Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma found Bvilumba guilty of the offence of theft and jailed him accordingly.

In his mitigation, Bvilumba pleaded for maximum leniency, saying he was a first offender who was entitled to mercy.

He further told the court that he is a family man married with children and looking after his old mother and orphans.

Bvilumba further told the country that he deserves some leniency because he was constructing a mothers’ shelter at one of the clinics in his Ward.

He also said he was supporting some women’s groups.

But his mitigation did not save him from a custodial sentence.

Magistrate Kaoma, however, noted his mitigation that he was a first offender who was entitled to the court’s mercy.

The court also noted that the said stolen money was paid back to its intended beneficiaries but said people like him who aspire higher positions in society must be accountable and act responsibly at all times .

Magistrate Kaoma then jailed Bvilumba 18 months “so that it acts as a deterrent to the would be offenders”.

In this case, Bvilumba was accused of stealing the said money that was supposed to be paid to 13 people engaged by the Lusaka city council to distribute bills for ground rates arrears on behalf of the local authority.