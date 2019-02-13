UPND Retains Sesheke Seat…as PF Sweeps Local Govt Seats

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has retained the Sesheke parliamentary seat after its candidate Romeo Kang’ombe polled 7, 768 votes from 35 of the 43 polling stations.

Returning Officer Joseph Kanyemba announced the results despite eight polling stations remaining stressing that the remaining votes would not change the outcome.

Ruling Patriotic Front candidate Deam Masule polled 3, 297 votes while the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC)’s Charity Muhau got 137 with UPPZ’s Victor Kalimukwa polling 141 votes.

The Sesheke seat fell vacant following the death of UPND lawmaker Rogers Kufakwandi in November.

The total number of votes cast in the election was pegged at 11, 219.

Elsewhere the ruling Patriotic Front have retained the Anoya Zulu Ward in Chililabombwe, Copperbelt Province after it’s candidate Kangwa Nsofwa Lupele got 529 votes against opposition UPND candidate who polled 282 votes while an Independent Candidate only managed to poll 53 votes.

The Anoya Zulu ward seat fell vacant following the death of its civic leader, Fidelis Makasa of PF.

PF has also scooped the Nkombwa and Munyama wards in Muchinga and Central provinces respectively.