Avic Employee Explains their Protest over Contracts

Avic International employee Leonard Ng’ambi has told the magistrate’s court how general workers at the company sought the intervention of Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili for having been working without contracts.

This is in a matter where Kambwili, who is also NDC consultant, and 11 others are charged with unlawful assembly.

Particulars of the offence are that Kambwili and 11 others on November 25, 2018, in Luanshya, jointly and whilst acting together, with other persons unknown, unlawfully assembled with intention to carry out some common purpose and did conduct themselves in a manner to cause persons in the neighbourhood reasonably to fear that they will commit a breach of peace.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial before Ndola Principal Resident magistrate Obister Musukwa, Ng’ambi, said the general workers involved Kambwili in the matter because their issues were not being addressed.

“Yes, it is the responsibility of the MP to deal with problems in his constituency. It is true, all the accused are based in Roan constituency,” he told the Court.

Ng’ambi narrated to court that workers had for a long time been demanding for their contracts but that was not being attended to.

Magistrate Musukwa has since adjourned the matter to March 13, 2019 for mention and April 2-4 for trial.