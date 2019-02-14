Chambeshi Metals puts workers on forced leave

Chambeshi Metals has sent its workers on forced leave but on full pay following the suspension of operations.

Mineworkers Unions of Zambia President Joseph Chewe has confirmed that over 350 of its members have been sent on forced leave because Chambeshi Metals has run out of stockfeed.

He said during a press briefing in Kitwe that Chambeshi has notified the Ministry of Labour about its decision to send workers on leave because the company has failed to import concentrates from DR Congo.

He is, however, worried that Chambeshi Metals had not indicated when it is likely to get stockfeed and resume operations.

“The matter at hand is of great concern to us because we don’t want any loss of jobs in the Mines, they have not indicated to us what will follow next, their letter is open ended,” Chewe said.

He said the unions would protect workers’ jobs because the reasons behind the suspension of operations had nothing to do with the employees and asked for the government’s intervention.

“We have about 550 members there and about 351 of our members have been served with notices of leave while the remaining number will continue to work under care and maintenance,” Chewe added.