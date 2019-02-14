Chitotela Appears in Court But Fails to Take Plea

Infrastructure and housing minister Ronald Chitotela this morning appeared in court in a case where he is facing corruption charges.

However, he could not take plea and the matter was adjourned because the third accused was not before court.

Chitotela is jointly charged with Gregory Chibanga, Brut Holdings Limited and Diris Mukange with two counts of concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The minister is in the first count said to have between July 1, 2016 and October 30, 2018, concealed plot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Lusaka’s Makeni area.

Chitotela is alleged to have disguised the property in the name of Diris Mukange.

In the second count, Chitotela allegedly concealed Subdivision A of plot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka.