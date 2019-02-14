N/Western to Host Investment Expo

North Western Province minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has announced the hosting of an investment expo aimed at attracting investments in various economic sectors.

The idea follows successful Expos in Luapula, Northern and Central provinces whose aim was to attract foreign direct investment.

Mubukwanu told a media briefing that the North Western Province expo would be held from August 18-24, 2019.

The logo for the Expo themed “Unveiling the Hidden Treasures” was also unveiled during the briefing.

The main objective of the investment expo is to link the province to the global world to promote growth and investment through sustainable development.

Mubukwanu said the expo is a government flagship initiative to showcase the investment potential in the area.

North Western Province houses most of Zambia’s largest mines in Kansanshi, Lumwana, Kalumbila, among others.

The province also boasts of having the largest producers of pineapples which could attract foreign investments.