Ndola Press Club Reveals Sexual Abuse of Female Journalists But Blames It On ‘Inappropriate Dressing’

The Ndola Press Club has revealed cases of sexual abuse on female journalists by news sources who promise better jobs in exchange for sex.

The Press Club has also advised journalists to dress appropriately to avoid falling victim to deceptive news sources.

“The Ndola Press Club has received with sadness verified and reliable information of abuse on some female journalists in Ndola. A certain clique of politicians who include some councillors and other high ranking officials within here have been linked to these unfortunate events where they are duping journalists about finding them better jobs in exchange for sex. In one of the information received, a politician promised a female reporter a job at a radio station but as soon as he had sex with her, nothing has come forth,” revealed Mike Mubanga, the acting president of the Ndola Press Club.

He threatened the politicians and others in this habit to stop the trend or risk being exposed.

“These events are unfortunate and uncalled for. Let us not use our positions or status in society to gain advantage. We wish to call upon the perpetrators of wrongdoing to desist from doing so, failure to which we shall be left with no option but to expose and report them. We also wish to call upon journalists, especially the new ones in the industry, not to fall for such tricks but at the same time, conduct themselves in a way that does not make them vulnerable. We say so because some female journalists dress inappropriately. They are also urged to work hard by not relying on some politicians/sources of news for other necessities…,” stated Mubanga.