4 Appear in Chingola Court for Murder

Four suspected criminals arrested in Chingola last week for alleged murder, attempted murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and rape have appeared in the magistrate’s court for mention.

This is a matter the four are charged with a count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and rape contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence in count one are that the four on unknown dates but between January 22 and January 23, 2019, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, murdered a person in Chingola’s Lulamba area, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In counts two, three and four, the suspects, on dates unknown but between January 22 and January 23, whilst acting with other persons unknown, attempted to murder three people contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The four identified as Boyd Kamizhi, 22, McLean Kamizhi, 20, Gilbert Zimba, 22, and Syvio Kwibisa, 20 are appearing before magistrate Martin Namushi in the Chingola Magistrate’s Court.

When the matter came up for mention, it was indicated that the count of murder and three of attempted murder cannot be tried in the magistrate’s court and that the court was still waiting for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to commit the case to the High Court.

Magistrate Namushi then adjourned the cases involving the offences triable in the High Court to February 28 2019 for mention.

Meanwhile, the four have pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and rape before magistrate Limuti Mtonga.

The four denied the charge after it was read before them and the matter has since been adjourned to February 28, 2019 for commencement of trial.